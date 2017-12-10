Apologies for criticising Nivin Pauly’s Richie: Roopesh Peethambaran

Nivin Pauly’s Richie is the remake of Ulidavaru Kandante Nivin Pauly’s Richie is the remake of Ulidavaru Kandante

Filmmaker Roopesh Peethambaran irked the fans of Malayalam star Nivin Pauly after he criticised Richie, which is the Tamil remake of Kannada hit Ulidavaru Kandante. He suggested Richie doesn’t match the “superior work” done by the original Kannada film, which had Rakshit Shetty in the lead role.

“Rakshit Shetty, I know you on a personal level since my struggling days and I have always admired ur work as an Actor, Writer and a Director and Ulidavaru Kandante is a superior work of art!! It’s pretty hard to imagine how a masterpiece turned into a piece!! Bravo for ‘Ulidavaru Kandante,” he said in his Facebook post. “Please note – I’m only appreciating a friend’s work from the past.”

Besides writing and directing, Rakshit had played the lead role in the coming of age crime drama. Nivin remade the film as Richie, which released on Friday to mixed reviews from the critics.

Roopesh’s review of Nivin’s film, however, did not go down well with the fans, who lashed out at him. In order to pacify the fans, he issued an apology saying he made a passionate observation about the film and that it was a mistake.

“More than an actor and a director, I am a movie lover. And because of that I tend to react passionately to movies. But I am also a professional in the cinema industry. I did not consider my responsibility in that regard when I reacted on the Kannada movie ‘Ulidavaru Kandante’. I realize that impulsive reaction was a mistake which hurt a lot of people. That was never my intention. I apologise for the pain I may have caused due to this. I am sorry (sic),” he said.

Rakshit has written the screenplay for Richie, which was directed by Gautham Ramachandran. It also has actors Prakash Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmi Priyaa among others in pivotal roles.

