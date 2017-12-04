Anurag Kashyap ropes in Dulquer Salmaan for a love triangle with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal

Dulquer Salmaan in Anurag Kashyap’s next Dulquer Salmaan in Anurag Kashyap’s next

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has roped in South Indian heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan for his next directorial venture titled Manmarziyan. Billed as a love triangle, the film also has Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles already.

Manmarziyan is Dulquer’s second Bollywood film that the actor signed this year. Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who is bankrolling Manmarziyan, had first announced the project with Sameer Sharma as its director. However, he shelved the project in 2015 due to creative differences with Sameer, said reports.

He was in talks with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari before he finally settled for Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag’s love for regional cinema is no secret. He had been in awe of Dulquer after watching the actor’s critically acclaimed gangster drama Kammatipaadam. “He (Dulquer) is outstanding. I think there is much more realism in actors from regional cinema. I find their performances believable,” Anurag had told indianexpres.com earlier after watching Kammatipaadam.

Dulquer has been expanding his reach beyond the language barriers. Besides his thriving career in the Malayalam film industry, Dulquer is also doing the films in Tamil and Telugu. He recently completed shooting for his first Hindi film, Karwan. The film, which is touted to be a road film, also co-stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles.

Dulquer’s upcoming Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal also went on the floors in November, The film is directed by Desingh Periyasamy and has Ritu Varma as its female lead.

The actor was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s bilingual film Solo. The anthology film did not do well at the box office in respect to the hype it created before its release. The film opened mostly to positive reviews. However, it played in Tamil Nadu theatres only for a day before it was removed due to the GST controversy, which took a toll on the film’s collection.

