Anjali Ameer is Mammootty’s transgender heroine. Here’s how she paved her way towards stardom, see photos

Anjali Ameer is a popular transgender model, who will soon be making her acting debut with bilingual film Peranbu. She is playing one of the female leads in the film, which has superstar Mammootty in the lead role. She recently posted a few pictures on her Facebook page, showing that she is bonding well with her superstar co-star even as she is breaking social barriers and unfair stereotypes that her community has been subjected to in the Indian film industry for decades.

Anjali is brimming with confidence and joy in every picture as she is well-aware of fact that she is starting a new chapter in Indian cinema, which so far has portrayed the members of her community as lustful, undignified, annoying and vicious characters on the big screen. She is playing one of the female leads in the Mammootty-starrer, which is directed by National Award winning director Ram. While in Tamil, the film is called Peranbu, the filmmakers are yet to decide the title for the Malayalam version. The film also stars Anjali, Sadhana and Samuthirakani in important roles.

Anjali is a native of Kozhikode and comes from an orthodox Muslim family. When she was a teenager she ran away from her family as they did not accept her changing sexual identity. She underwent a sex-change operation two years ago and started modelling. Her first break came when she got featured on the cover of a popular Malayalam magazine in Kerala.

Mammootty, who saw her pictures in the magazine, recommended her name to Ram and she was called for the audition, and she obviously nailed it. Talking about bagging the role in the film, Anjali said, “I was very happy and excited when this film was offered to me. Mamukka is very supportive and encouraging. Ram is a very talented filmmaker.”.

Hard work and determination always pays off. Undoubtedly, Anjali’s journey so far was not easy. She had to deal with a slew of personal struggles and social stigma to reach where she is today. It’s also worth noting that, Mamukka is often criticised for his onscreen sexism. But at the same time, he also deserves a lot of appreciation for being instrumental in bringing about such change in the film industry that will help a sidelined community to get the recognition and respect that it deserves from the society. Peranbu, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, will release later this year.

