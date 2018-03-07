Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma makers rope in Avatar’s visual-effects supervisor Chuck Comisky

Popular 3D animator Jeemon Pulleli is said to have played a key role in bringing Chuck Comisky on board for the upcoming Malayalam film Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore. Popular 3D animator Jeemon Pulleli is said to have played a key role in bringing Chuck Comisky on board for the upcoming Malayalam film Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore.

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati is all set to make his debut in Malayalam with the magnum opus Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore, which will be directed by K.Madhu. The pre-production work of the film is going on in full swing and the producers are assembling a solid star cast and technicians for the period film.

Hollywood VFX specialist Chuck Comisky has been roped in for the film, which is based on the battle exploits of Marthanda Varma against the foreign invaders. The Travancore king’s most significant achievement is believed to be his resounding victory against the Dutch forces at the Battle of Colachel in 1741, which is the subject of this film.

Popular 3D animator Jeemon Pulleli is said to have played a key role in bringing Chuck Comisky on board for the upcoming Malayalam film. Chuck Comisky has an impressive CV and some of his acclaimed work includes director James Cameron’s Avatar, Blade and Rush Hour among others.

Madhu is reportedly considering actors across the Indian film industry for his ambitious film. The historical film will be made in two parts and writer Robin Thirumala is writing the film, which will be produced by Seven Arts Mohan.

Rana, meanwhile, has been camping in Thailand, where he has gone for a month-long shoot for his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi.

