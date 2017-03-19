Angamaly Diaries crew faces harassment from Kerala cops, director Lijo Jose Pellissery shares the incident. Watch video

Angamaly Diaries crew faces harassment from Kerala cops Angamaly Diaries crew faces harassment from Kerala cops

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery has posted a video message on his Facebook page accusing Kerala police of harassing the crew members of Angamaly Diaries. He has alleged that DYSP of Muvattupuzha stopped the car of the film’s crew and behaved badly with them for no apparent reason. The incident is being termed as an act of “moral policing.”

Lijo said that the film’s crew was on a promotional campaign in Muvattupuzha when they had a run-in with the police officials in question.

“The car of the crew was stopped by the police, who spoke to them in a very bad manner,” he alleged. “It is very upsetting that the people who have the responsibility of protecting us, indulge`in such activities,” he rued.

He said that the alleged moral policing took place right opposite a theatre that was showing Angamaly Diaries. “The police officers could have identified the actors in the car from the posters outside the cinema hall,” he said.

The police officer even asked actor Tito Wilson to change his name to Pulsar Tito, referring to Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the recent molestation case of a Malayalam actress.

“The moment the police saw me, they wanted to prove that something else was going on inside the vehicle. It was moral policing,” female actor Binny Rinky Benjamins said, according to Manorama News.

Angamaly Diaries which released earlier this month, has received glowing reviews from the critics and is also going strong at the Kerala box office. However, the filmmakers suffered a setback after the film was live streamed on Facebook. The pirated version of the film is also reportedly available online.

Producer and Malayalam actor Vijay Babu vowed to bring the people behind the online piracy to justice. “It’s unfortunate that a planned activity is going on against our movie angamaly diaries to kill it . We removed at least 10 online links yesterday and the same people are doing it again to ensure the movie comes on internet . Let me warn this criminal ASS—-S that we will not spare anyone who try to upload this movie on internet . This ba—rd was steaming the movie live on Fb from a theatre today . We ensured that it is removed . I promise that we will track you today and do the needful ,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

