And The Oscar Goes To: Salim Ahamed surprises fans with the title of his next film, see first poster

Salim Ahamed's next film titled And the Oscar goes to

Malayalam cult filmmaker Salim Ahmed has surprised everyone by announcing his next project. On the day the Oscars dominated the news and social media space, Salim shared the first look poster of his next film on his Facebook page along with the title.

And the Oscar goes to. Yes, that’s the title of his next feature film. Salim has, indeed, already captured the attention of his audience. The poster shows an actor carefully holding the coveted golden statuette in his hand.

He said that the film will be based on cinema itself and he will soon make the announcement on the cast and crew of the film. Earlier, rumours were rife that he will be teaming up with superstar Mammootty for the third time for a film set in Kozhikode. However, the director clarified that he is working on his next project but he is yet to decided on the cast.

Salim was working as a travel consultant before he joined a TV channel as a creative director and script writer. And he made a stunning directorial debut with 2011 drama Adaminte Makan Abu, which was screened at several international film festivals and was even considered for India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category.

Later, he delivered two back-to-back movies with Mammootty – Kunjananthante Kada in 2013 and Pathemari in 2015. Pathemari had won the National Award for Best Malayalam feature film and Mammootty was also one of the actors considered for the Best Actor award.

