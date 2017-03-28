Amitabh Bachchan to play Bhishma in Mohanlal’s Randamoozham

Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan to share screen space in Randamoozham Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan to share screen space in Randamoozham

Ever since Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced that he will be playing the role of Bhima in the mega-budget movie Randamoozham, speculations were rife that Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been roped in for the project. Ending the days of speculations, film director Sreekumar confirmed that the Bollywood Shahenshah will be playing an important role in the film. However, he also clarified that Aishwarya is not a part of the film.

“Yes, he is the Bhishma of Randamoozham. We aren’t taking any cinematic liberties with the character for the movie, he will be playing the role as it is in the book,” Sreekumar said according to a Times of India report. He also added that the filmmakers are in the process of finalising the remaining cast and crew.

Randamoozham will mark the third collaboration between Mohanlal and Big B. Previously, both titans of the Indian film industry have worked in 2010 film Kandahar, which was directed by Major Ravi. Although the film tanked at the box office, it managed to garner some critical acclaim. The two also acted in Aag, a remake of Bollywood’s cult classic Sholay, which was written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film was a major flop both critically and commercially.

Earlier, talking to a Malayalam channel, Mohanlal confirmed that the scripting of Randamoozham, which is the big screen adaptation of MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel of the same name, is done. And the pre-production process, including finding the required funding, is underway. He said that the film will be split into two parts and it will cost about Rs 600 crore.

Country’s leading fight chorographer Peter Hein also confirmed recently that he has been roped in for the project and promised that the action sequences will be at par with the Baahubali films. Randamoozham is said to have a lot of action scenes, involving chariots.

Mohanlal is now awaiting the release of his war movie, 1971- Beyond Borders, and is shooting for his upcoming film Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan. He also recently announced his next film, which has been titled Odiyan and is touted to be the most expensive project to be made in Malayalam so far. Randamoozham is more likely to happen next year.

