Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal to team up for a big-ticket film? Find out more

The latest buzz in the industry is that two living legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal, will be acting together in a big-budget film. According to reports, the project has been titled Odiyan and it will be directed by the noted ad filmmaker Sreekumar. Besides the two big stars of Bollywood and Mollywood, Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier will also be seen in important roles.

It is said to be a fantasy film which will be shot using 3D technology. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

If rumours come true, it will mark the third collaboration between Mohanlal and Big B. The versatile actors have previously shared screen space in 2010 film Kandahar, which was directed by Major Ravi. Although the film tanked at the box office, it managed to garner some critical acclaim. The two also acted in Aag, a remake of Bollywood’s cult classic Sholay, which was written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film was a major flop both critically and commercially.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently busy with his upcoming war movie 1971 – Beyond Borders. He will soon start shooting for his next film with director Unnikrishnan B.

The actor’s latest outing Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, a slice-of-life film that follows the indiscretions of a middle-aged government official and his efforts to find happiness in life, was given a rousing reception by fans. It was declared a blockbuster after it raked in about Rs 20 crore at the Kerala box office in its opening week. It is expected to break the record of Mohanlal’s Oppam, which ran for over 100 days at the theaters and had a worldwide collection of more than Rs 60 crore.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is the third box office blockbuster in a row for Mohanlal after Oppam and Pulimurugan.

