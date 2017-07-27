Amala Paul to star opposite Nivin Pauly in Kayamkulam Kochunni

Nivin Pauly and Amala Paul which is to be helmed by Rosshan Andrews. Nivin Pauly and Amala Paul which is to be helmed by Rosshan Andrews.

Malayalam heartthrob Nivin Pauly will team up with Amala Paul for the magnum opus Kayamkulam Kochunni, helmed by How Old Are You? maker Rosshan Andrews. The film, which will be shot extravagantly, is also expected to be dubbed in all other South Indian languages.

Rosshan Andrews is known for his movies like Mumbai Police, Casanovva and Notbeook. Scripted by writer duo Bobby-Sanjay, Kayamkulam Kochunni will bring the famed story of Kerala’s own Robin Hood on screen. Production sources reveal that the writers have researched extensively for the project.

The film will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan of Sri Gokulam Movies. Gopalan has earlier produced the epic-drama Pazhassi Raja starring Mammootty and Kamal Haasan thriller Thoongavanam. “The fable will be interesting for audiences across the southern states and not just Kerala,” say sources from the production unit. The shooting for the project is slated to begin from the first week of September.

The story of the infamous robber Kayamkulam Kochunni was earlier brought to the screen in 1966. Directed by P A Thomas, the movie starred Adoor Bhasi and Manavalan Joseph. Interestingly, it also had veteran singer K J Yesudas in a role. Kochunni’s legends were documented by Kottarathil Sankunni in his folklore compilation Aithihyamala (Garland of legends).

Nivin and Amala have previously share screen space in Milli, directed by the late Rajesh Pillai. While Amala played the titular role, Nivin was the male lead in Mili.

Nivin also has Kairali in his kitty. The movie is based on M V Kairali who had mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago. Meanwhile, the actor is also awaiting the release of his first Tamil film, Richie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd