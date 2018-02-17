Amala Paul: Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham going to make waves in world cinema

Amala Paul bags a role in Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham Amala Paul bags a role in Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham

Actor Amala Paul is quite upbeat about bagging a part in the upcoming period drama Aadujeevitham, which will star Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Confirming the news, Amala promised the audience that the magnum opus will leave a mark on the world cinema.

“Happy and honored to be part of National Award Winning director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham as Sainu, a pain every Malayali has felt through Benyamin’s classic novel. An amazing screenplay of the classic which is set to be a visual spectacle in 3D,” said Amala in the media statement.

Prithviraj will dedicate about two years of his life for director Blessy’s ambitious project. The project will also mark Oscar-winning comper AR Rahman’s return to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of 25 years. “I’m working with director Blessy for Aadujeevitham. It is a beautiful story,” Rahman had said earlier when he was asked about returning to Malayalam cinema.

Superstar Mohanlal’s Yoddha, which came out in 1992, is the only Malayalam film in Rahman’s career to date.

Another Academy Award winner Rasool Pookutty will lend his service as the sound designer to the big ticket film and ace cinematographer K U Mohanan will be behind the lens. “This gathering of #masters are going to make waves in world cinema. Need all your love, support and blessings,” Amala said commenting on the top-notch technical crew that has been assembled by Blessy for Aadujeevitham.

Aadujeevitham is Blessy’s big screen adaptation of the critically acclaimed novel of the same name, which was written by novelist Benyamin. It follows the struggles of migrant worker Najeeb in Saudi Arabia.

“Aadujeevitham, this heart warming novel arrested my heart so deeply, moved and inspired by Najeeb’s surrender to the will of Allah (God) and the unshaken faith he put in lord even at the extreme subjugation of body and mind that will lead you to the existence of the third entity -the spirit. ‘Spirit’, the undying and ever existing component of us all,” Amala wrote on her Facebook page.

“Through Najeeb’s eyes, I imagined Sainu like an angel and it will be my utmost joy to enact real Sainu on reel for viewers,” she added.

