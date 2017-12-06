Amala Paul opts out of Kayamkulam Kochunni, Priya Anand to star opposite Nivin Pauly

Priya Anand will be seen in Kayamkulam Kochunni starring Nivin Pauly. Priya Anand will be seen in Kayamkulam Kochunni starring Nivin Pauly.

Amala Paul, who was part of the magnum-opus Kayamkulam Kochunni starring Nivin Pauly, has opted out of the movie due to date clashes. The actor clarified the same in a tweet after reports suggested that Amala was replaced by Priya Anand, who is now paired opposite Nivin in the film.

“FYI i wasn’t replaced, i opted out because of date issues, i am not joblessely cooking up stuff 🤪,” the actor tweeted from her official handle in response to a tweet.

Furthermore, it seems like Priya Anand has indirectly hit out at Amala. Tweeting around the same time as Amala, Priya has said, “Tacky Tacky Your Oh Sooooo Tacky”. The tweet is seen a potshot at Amala by the Twitterati.

See tweets of Amala Paul and Priya Anand:

FYI i wasn’t replaced, i opted out because of date issues, i am not joblessely cooking up stuff 🤪 http://t.co/jR5c1ESOOC — Amala Paul (@Amala_ams) December 5, 2017

Tacky Tacky Your Oh Sooooo Tacky — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) December 5, 2017

The film is set in the 19th century and will narrate the story inspired by iconic real-life thief, Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the rich and giving it to the poor. The upcoming film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

Nivin Pauly is already shooting for the movie which he says is the biggest film of his career. Helmed by Rosshan Anddrews, the sketch of the Nivin’s first look was recently unveiled by Surya and Jyothika. Sporting a handlebar moustache and a beefed-up look, Nivin’s look in the film is vastly different from his usual adorable characters.

See Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni look:

Nivin is currently awaiting the release of his first straight Tamil film Ritchie.

