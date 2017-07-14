Aju Varghese could be arrested for naming the abducted Malayalam actress. Will Kamal Haasan face same action?

Kamal Haasan sparks controversy Kamal Haasan sparks controversy

Malayalam actor-producer Aju Varghese could be arrested for naming the Malayalam female actor, who was subjected to sexual assault earlier this year, in a social media post. On Thursday, his statement was recorded by police at Kalamassery station in a case filed by one Gireesh Babu, during which the actor’s iPhone was also seized. He has been booked under section 22 B (A) of the IPC.

Aju courted the controversy and drew a lot of flak after he named the survivor in his Facebook post while supporting actor Dileep, who has been made one of the main conspirators in the case.

The officer who questioned Aju told the media that the actor has admitted to publically naming the survivor, which is against the law. His iPhone which he used to post the controversial post on his Facebook page has been seized and has been sent to forensic examination. Upon receiving the results, the police is expected to follow up the investigation with Aju’s arrest.

While naming the female actor in question, Aju had defended Dileep, prior to the latter’s arrest, that he was being framed. Later, he removed the name of the actress but not before drawing criticisms.

Actor Kamal Haasan has also landed himself in a similar predicament after he took the name of the survivor at a recent press meet. He was seemingly nonchalant about the whole controversy and contented that there was nothing wrong in using her name.

The security at the actor’s house has been stepped up and the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sent him a notice demanding an explanation.

