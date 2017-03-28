The Great Father actor Mammootty visits Kochi Biennale, demands something important for world art. See pics

Mammootty at Kochi Biennale. Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale Mammootty at Kochi Biennale. Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale

Mammootty is awaiting the release of his film The Great Father, which is one of the most-awaited films in Malayalam this year. The film starring, Sneha, Baby Anikha, Arya among others in important roles, will hit the screens on Thursday. But, before the superstar meets his fans at the theaters, he took some time off his busy schedule to visit Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an international exhibition of contemporary arts, in Kochi on Tuesday.

Following a guided tour of the primary Biennale venue Aspinwall House, Mammootty addressed the media and sought for the allotment of a permanent venue for the world famous art show.

“The scenario of a permanent venue enables the possibility of conducting more art forms like cinema, drama, and dance during the interval between Biennales, thus adding a greater scope and wider reach,” Mammootty said. And he also requested the organisers of the exhibition to accommodate works of traditional artists. “Other than contemporary arts and artists, it would be good if the Biennale includes artists and art forms of bygone times to sustain our artistic heritage,” he said.

Biennale, a nearly four-month long festival, is touted to be the biggest art show in South Asia and it comes to an end on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale

Among all the artworks, Kerala artist KR Sunil’s photo series on port city Ponnani managed to impress the superstar a lot. “Besides the usual paintings and drawings on canvas that we think art to be, the works displayed here inspire us to seek art from our surroundings and nature. The Biennale is an event that provokes the viewers to seek more from an art work,” Mammootty said.

Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale

The Great Father is bankrolled by August Cinema, a production company jointly owned by actor Prithviraj along with Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan.

Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale Photo Credit: AJ Joji / Kochi Muziris Biennale

Last month, Mammootty’s film with director Shyam Dhar went on the floors. In the untitled film, Mammootty plays a teacher, who moves to Kochi from Idukki. He also has a few interesting projects in the pipeline, including cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Shamdat’s directorial debut, which is reportedly titled Streetlights and director Ranjith’s Puthan Panam.

