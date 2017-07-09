After Trisha, Malayalam super star Nivin Pauly to work with Nayanthara in Love Action Drama. Watch video

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara will be sharing screen space in upcoming film Love Action Drama. Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara will be sharing screen space in upcoming film Love Action Drama.

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara are busy juggling multiple projects in different languages. In fact, Nivin is currently shooting with Trisha for the film ‘Hey Jude’. At an event to mark 5 years of Thattathil Marayathu, the star announced that he will be collaborating with Nayanthara in a film titled Love Action Drama. The movie will be directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan and produced by Funtastic Films and M-Star. The film is expected to release in the summer of 2017.

This is the first time that the two actors will be collaborating. So fans are super excited to see what the film is all about. Nivin Pauly plays the role of Dineshan, and Nayanthara the role of Shobana. From the film promo, it appears like Nayanthara is going to don a traditional avatar for this film. Nivin sounds like he is besotted with her. Sounds like a perfect recipe for rom-com, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is looking forward to the release of two Tamil films — Aramm and Imaikka Nodigal. She is the lead actor in both the films and, like her last release Dora, it looks like she is going to continue working on fresh scripts. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the actor might be part of the big-budget Kannada film Kurukshetra. Many in the film circles are speculating that the actor will play the role of Draupadi in the Naganna directorial.

Nivin Pauly, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of his first straight Tamil film, Richie. In Malayalam, he was last seen in Sakhavu, and is looking forward to Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Moothon, Kayamkulam Kochunni and Hey Jude.

