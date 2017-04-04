After SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, now see Mohanlal’s 1971 Beyond Borders virtual reality trailer

Watch 1971 Beyond Borders trailer in virtual reality Watch 1971 Beyond Borders trailer in virtual reality

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli seems to have inspired the filmmakers of upcoming Malayalam war film, 1971 Beyond Borders, to utilise the offerings of modern technology to provide the movie buffs a unique viewing experience. Superstar Mohanlal and his director Major Ravi has made a virtual reality video, which offers the viewers a sit-down experience of watching the trailer of 1971 Beyond Borders with the filmmakers.

“Join me and Major Ravi ​ in Virtual Reality as we watch the trailer of 1971 Beyond Borders,” wrote Mohanlal, while sharing the 360-degree video. Rajamouli is a pioneer of sorts in India in using the technology of virtual reality in the mainstream movies. The VR technology offers the audience an element of participation. It simulates an environment where the audience feels as if they are present in the thick of the action.

The makers of Baahubali first released a VR tour of the massive Baahubali set last year. Rajamouli has also directed a virtual reality film, which is inspired by the characters of Baahubali world called Sword Of Baahubali. The makers have announced that they will set up 50 VR booths across the country, where the audience can get the experience of being on the sets of Baahubali.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s 1971 Beyond Borders will hit the screens on April 7. It marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and Major Ravi and the actor will be playing a double role including iconic Major Mahadevan. The film’s star cast also includes Allu Sirish, Arunoday Singh, Sudheer Karamana, Renji Panicker, Kannan Pattambi, Manikuttan and Krishna Kumar among others.

