After Shah Rukh Khan, Vaishnav Girish sweeps Dulquer Salmaan off the floor

Vaishnav Girish lifts Dulquer Salmaan Vaishnav Girish lifts Dulquer Salmaan

Young singing talent Vaishnav Girish seems to have made it a habit of sorts to first sweep the top celebrities off their feet and then physically lift them off the ground. It all started with a request he made to Shah Rukh Khan, whose grand romantic gestures include one of lifting his heroines up in his arms.

Vaishnav made his witty request to SRK during an episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. And the Bollywood superstar obliged the wish of his young celebrity fan. Now pictures and video of Vaishnav doing the same to south India’s heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan during an award ceremony in Dubai are going viral.

The video shows that Dulquer is reluctant as he was visibly not sure whether Vaishnav can lift him off the ground without any trouble. He even offers to hop into his arms to make it easy. But, Vaishnav lifts up Dulquer without even breaking a sweat in a picture-perfect moment.

Vaishnav is a star on the internet with more than four lakh likes on his Facebook page. He has performed on several reality TV shows in the past. He was the title winner of Surya Singer Season 2, and the third runner-up of the second season of Indian Idol Junior in 2015.

The funny incident happened during the presentation of Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium last week. The winners of the awards are chosen through the online and SMS poll. Dulquer bagged the Best Actor award for his performances in Solo, Parava, C.I.A, Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

Malayalam films’ another popular name Manju Warrier was given Best Actress for Udaharanam Sujatha. Bollywood’s leading celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh were given honours from different categories. Aditi Rao Hydari was honoured with Best Actress (Tamil) trophy for Kaatru Veliyidai, which was directed by Mani Ratnam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd