After Mohanlal’s war movie, Major Ravi to narrate a love story with Nivin Pauly

Malayalam filmmaker Major Ravi has carved a name for himself in the industry by making war and action-packed movies. However, for the first time, he will be venturing out of his comfort zone and take a shot at narrating a romantic story.

Who else can pull off a love story effortlessly and in the most charming way possible? That’s right. Ravi has finalised actor Nivin Pauly to play the lead role in his next film. The project will mark the maiden collaboration between Ravi and Nivin.

The plot of Ravi’s directorial is inspired by true incidents, which narrates the power and strength of love. The filmmakers will soon finalise the remaining members of the cast and technical crew even as they are looking for a fresh face to play the female lead in the love story.

However, the film will only go on floors by end of this year due to some pre-production work and the director also wants to take some time off between films.

Ravi is now preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated film starring Mohanlal, 1971 Beyond Borders. The war movie has a huge star cast and is based on true events, where Mohanlal plays a double role.

The film will be released in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The dubbed Telugu version has been titled Bharatha​ ​Sarihaddu.

Asha Sarath plays the female lead in the film. Meanwhile, Telugu actor Allu Sirish will also be making his Malayalam debut with this film. Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh is also playing an important role in the film. The film’s star cast also includes Sudheer Karamana, Renji Panicker, Kannan Pattambi, Manikuttan and Krishna Kumar among others. The film will hit the screens on April 7.

