After Dileep’s arrest, Malayalam film industry faces a huge monetary loss

In the last few hours, Malayalam superstar Dileep’s popularity and influence in the Malayalam film fraternity has collapsed like a house of cards following his arrest for allegedly masterminding an attack on a female actor earlier this year. The actor has now been lodged in the Aluva Sub-Jail after he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday morning.

Dileep has been charged under nine sections of IPC, including criminal conspiracy and gang rape. The actor, who was celebrated as the ‘People’s Hero’, has fallen from grace. His properties in Kerala were vandalised, he has been expelled from the primary membership in Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, the Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Employees Federation of Kerala.

The paradigm shift in people’s perception about Dileep is likely to hit his upcoming films. There is already a growing clamour for boycotting his movies among the public. According to reports, as much as Rs 60 crore is riding on various Dileep’s projects, including Ramaleela.

The big-ticket political drama had created quite a positive buzz among the public with its promo videos. Ramaleela, which was scheduled to hit the screens on Eid, has been postponed to July 21. Producer Tomichan Mulakupadam, who last year bankrolled Mohanlal’s blockbuster Pulimurugan, had earlier expressed confidence that the controversies around Dileep are unlikely to affect the film. However, he may have a different opinion now following his arrest. The filmmakers are also expected to postpone the release again as there is a widespread protest against the actor in the state.

Dileep is also part of many other big budget films like Kammara Sambhavam, which is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. The final schedule of the film, which is directed by Ratheesh Ambatt, has been underway in Theni. He was also shooting for Professor Dinkan, a 3D movie, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Ramachandrababu. He is also part of other projects such as Saddam Sivan and Njarana Mon.

