After 19 years, Lal Jose set to direct Mohanlal in his next

It was about time. It is every Malayalam filmmaker’s dream to helm a film with superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, for he can pull off a range of emotions without breaking a sweat. For the first in a career spanning about 19 years, director Lal Jose will be wielding the megaphone for a Mohanlal-starrer. The director took to social media to share the news, announcing that the shooting for the film will start from Wednesday.

“Dear friends, the answer to the question that I have been hearing since the release of the 1998 film Oru Maravathoor Kanavu – Yes, Mohanlal is the hero!,” he announced in the post showing a handwritten note in Malayalam. The filmmakers are yet to decide on the title.

The actor-director duo was supposed to work earlier in a film called Cousins, which did not take off. Billed as a comedy entertainer, Mohanlal will play a college principal in the film. The actor is said to sport two different looks in the film.

According to reports, Mohanlal’s character is named Michael Idikkula, who brings about a change in the functioning and teaching at a popular college in town. The project will be bankrolled by Mohanlal’s close friend and producer Antony Perumbavoor. Beeny P Nayarambalam has penned the script. The film will have music by Shaan Rahman.

Actor Anoop Menon, who had shared the screen space with Mohanlal in this year’s superhit film, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, is also part of the star cast. Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan and Priyanka Nair, and Sarath Kumar will also play important roles in the film.

Mohanlal is also busy with his upcoming film Villan, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan. The film has a huge star cast and marks the debut of other south Indian actors like Srikanth, Vishal, Hansika Motwani in Malayalam. Actress Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead in the thriller.

After wrapping up his current commitments, Mohanlal will start preparing for his dream role Bheema in The Mahabharata, which will be produced on the budget of Rs 1000 crore.

