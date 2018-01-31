Kerala High Court petition seeks ban on Manju Warrier’s Aami, claims it justifies love jihad

Manju Warrier plays Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das in Aami. Manju Warrier plays Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das in Aami.

Manju Warrier’s next film is Aami, the biopic of the acclaimed writer Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das, is directed by Kamal. But as the film is gearing up for release, a petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on the film stating that it justifies love jihad. The petition seeks a directive from the court to the CBFC asking the latter to not issue a certificate to the film. The petition also asks the CBFC to analyse if the film portrays the life incidents of Kamala Das in the appropriate manner.

According to a report in Times of India, the petition stated, “The conversion of Madhavikutty into Islam was the beginning of “love jihad” in Kerala. Love jihad is the grave menace the society now faces in Kerala.” It further adds, “This hon’ble high court of Kerala had occasion to go deep into the subject and came out with shocking revelations that love jihad is taking place in an enormous manner. Now the well-oiled machineries are working for meeting the said end. The film Aami is intended to be a catalystic agent for the said process.”

The petition was filed by high court lawyer K P Ramachandran of Edappally. Quoting a translated version of Kamala Das’ biography ‘Love Queen of Malabar’ by Merrily Weisbord, he claimed that Kamala lost faith in the religion after she came to know that a man received 10 lakh dollars for converting her into Islam. He also alleged that the same has been omitted in Aami with intent to justify love jihad and save the man in question.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd