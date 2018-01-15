Aami: Filmmaker Kamal makes sexist remarks on Vidya Balan while praising Manju Warrier

Director Kamal makes controversial statement on Vidya Balan Director Kamal makes controversial statement on Vidya Balan

Malayalam filmmaker Kamal has courted a fresh controversy by expressing his happiness over Bollywood actor Vidya Balan walking out of his project Aami. He said it was a blessing that Manju Warrier replaced Vidya as he feels former has done a better job than what Vidya could have in the film.

“Had Vidya played the role, sexuality would have crept in. This was a part even I didn’t pay much attention to,” Kamal told Azhimukham, a Malayalam portal recently. ”The Madhavikutty I had in mind for Vidya is not the Madhavikutty that Manju has brought to life. It was god’s blessing that Vidya backed out from the movie,” he added.

Aami is a biopic on controversial Malayalam poet Madhavikutty aka Kamala Surayya. It is based on the autobiography of Kamala Surayya, Ente Katha (My Story). She wrote under a pseudonym Kamala Das in English.

It is said to be Kamal’s ambitious project as he worked on the script for nearly four years. And it seems the director is still upset with Vidya abruptly walking out of the project without providing reasons.

When Vidya quit the project, Kamal suggested he was clueless as to why she did that. However, the popular theory that was doing the rounds at the time was that Vidya walked out of the project, in fear of making enemies out of right-wing groups, which recently had a run-in with the director too. Kamal said the right-wing groups were up in arms against his film because it was about a woman poet who converted to Islam.

Manju also came under a lot of pressure not to take up the role. However, she said she found Madhavikutty’s role very fascinating as an actor and requested not to mix “art with politics”.

Describing Madhavikkutty as a legendary writer, she said that playing her role on screen is a dream for every actors. “Please consider Aami as just a film and my part as just a character,” she wrote on her Facebook at the peak of the controversy.

“There will be different views and political affiliations behind everyone working in a film. But above everything, filmmaking is an art and everyone work together to create a good film putting aside their personal differences. The same will happen in Aami,” she added.

Aami has been scheduled to hit the screens on February 9.

