Aadhi on-set pictures: Pranav Mohanlal gets a new makeover for his debut film

Pranav Mohanlal’s look from Aadi is out Pranav Mohanlal’s look from Aadi is out

The new star kid on the block Pranav Mohanlal will be making his much-awaited big screen debut with Malayalam film Aadhi. The film went on floors Tuesday in Ernakulam. A few on-set pictures have been doing the rounds on social media revealing Pranav’s latest makeover.

Pranav now sports a short crop and a trimmed beard for his forthcoming film, which is billed as a suspense thriller. The actor is seen shooting for what seems to be a song sequence, in which he plays the guitar with a big grin on his face.

The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who delivered a blockbuster Drishyam in 2013 with Pranav’s superstar father Mohanlal.

The first schedule of the film will take place in Nedumbassery. Besides Kochi, the shooting will also take place in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The principal shooting should be wrapped up by October. “Originally, we had planned for Christmas release but now I doubt if it will be able to come out on time. We have post-production and VFX work so it will take time,” Joseph said.

Interestingly, there is no romantic sequence for Pranav in the film even though Aadi featrues Anusree, Aditi Ravi and Lena in important roles. The film also stars Siddique, Sharafudheen and Siju Wilson.

Pranav underwent training in parkour for Aadhi . So, we can expect a lot of have high-octane action sequences.

The Malyalam film is being produced by Mohanlal’s close friend Antony Perumbavoor under his home production banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd