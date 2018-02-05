Aadhi making video: Pranav Mohanlal is the action hero to watch out for

Pranav Mohanlal made his acting debut with Aadhi Pranav Mohanlal made his acting debut with Aadhi

Pranav Mohanlal made an impressive onscreen debut with Aadhi, which is also the latest directorial outing of hit-filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The action thriller has been received well by the Malayalam film audience, as it continues to hold well at the Kerala box office, in spite of challenges from other big titles.

The filmmakers have released a making video, which shows the behind-the-scenes efforts of the crew in composing the thrilling action sequences. It won’t be wrong to say it is the action part of the film that made it click with the audience. The film distinctly lacks massified and hyperbolic action that we see in run-of-the-mill popcorn movies. The action scenes were shot in live locations, with the protagonist running through tight spaces, and clearing the obstacles in his way without a pause, bringing in a lot of freshness for the Malayalam film audience.

Pranav’s Aadhi is not the cocksure hero, who can send his rivals flying in the air with a punch. He is a gentle, kind-hearted, mama’s boy. His only dose of daily action is practicing Parkour on the beachside with his friends in Kochi. And it comes in very handy when he is on the run in Bengaluru for a crime that he did not commit.

Pranav underwent an extensive training in Parkour stunts in Australia. The making video shows the team of foreign stunt choreographers stagging the thrilling action sequences. Pranav has performed his own stunts, despite injuries and repeated failures, shows that the new kid on the block has got a lot of heart and he aspires to stand out among his contemporaries.

