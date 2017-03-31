1971 Beyond Borders trailer: Mohanlal says tank battles are highlight and we agree. Watch video

Mohanlal’s 1971 Beyond Borders trailer is out Mohanlal’s 1971 Beyond Borders trailer is out

The trailer of superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film 1971 Beyond Borders was released on Friday. For ages, love has remained a crucial part of a war story and the upcoming Malayalam film is no exception. The trailer gives the glimpses of romance in the lives of soldiers (read main characters) on both sides of the border before they are shown firing bullets at each other.

The film promises never-seen-before battlefield sequences in Malayalam. A fierce tank battle between India and Pakistan seems to be the defining moment in the film, going by the trailer.

“It is a very different film compared to other films I have done with Major Ravi. It is inspired by some real-life events,” Mohanlal said on Thursday at the audio release event. He said that the film has a philosophy and that is to perceive our enemies as threats only in the battlefield but otherwise we should treat them as fellow human beings.

He also added the action in the film is different compared to other war movies. “We have used tanks in action sequences and we have put in a lot of effort to do this film. We went to the actual artillery firing zone and shot action scenes. I hope all our hard work will pay off. Thank you, Major Ravi, for a wonderful film,” he said.

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish also thanked Major Ravi for giving him this film, which will mark his debut in Malayalam. “It is a dream debut for me in Malayalam. I learned a lot working with Major Ravi and Lal sir. I wish I had more scenes and will get more opportunities in the future to learn from sir and act beside him (Mohanlal). I am honoured to be the part of this project. It will remain a special film in my career,” he said at the audio release function.

Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh also makes his debut with this film in Mollywood. He plays a Pakistani soldier. The film’s star cast also includes Sudheer Karamana, Renji Panicker, Kannan Pattambi, Manikuttan and Krishna Kumar among others.

1971 Beyond Borders is the fourth war film by director Major Ravi starring Mohanlal in the lead. The majority of portions were shot in Rajasthan desert and on the huge sets resembling army camps and bunkers created by Saloo K George. The shooting also took place in Ottapaalam and Pattambi. The film is produced by Haneef Mohammed and is all set to hit the screens on April 7, a week before Kerala’s major festival Vishu.

