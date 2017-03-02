1971 Beyond Borders teaser: Mohanlal gives sneak peek of raging war, watch video

Mohanlal’s 1971 – Beyond Borders Mohanlal’s 1971 – Beyond Borders

The teaser of Mohanlal’s upcoming war film, 1971 Beyond Borders, was unveiled on Thursday. The teaser opens in the backdrop of a rural festival, which is abruptly stopped by Mohanlal who seems to have just received some kind of bad news. Probably due to a raging war across the Indian borders. Cut to the next scene, we see soldiers and heavy artilleries of Indian Army marching forward, firing at the enemy.

Going by the teaser, Mohanlal is set to give his fourth major box office hit in a row in Malayalam. The actor is basking in the success of his last film, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which raked in about Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office.

1971 Beyond Borders also marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with director Major Ravi. The forthcoming war movie is part of the Major Mahadevan series of Mohanlal. Major Mahadevan is arguably the most influential and powerful role played by the Malayalam superstar. He has essayed the role of the popular army officer in 2009 film Kirthi Chakra and 2008 film Kurukshetra.

1971 – Beyond Borders, a prequel to Kurukshetra, is based on the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Mohanlal plays a double role, one as iconic Major Mahadevan and as his dad Colonel Sahadevan.

Watch teaser here:

Asha Sarath plays the female lead in the film. Meanwhile, Telugu actor Allu Sirish will also be making his debut in Malayalam with this film. Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh is also playing an important role in the film. The film’s star cast also includes Sudheer Karamana, Renji Panicker, Kannan Pattambi, Manikuttan and Krishna Kumar among others.

The majority of portions were shot in Rajasthan desert and on the huge sets resembling army camps and bunkers created by Saloo K George. The shooting also took place in Ottapaalam and Pattambi.

The film is produced by Haneef Mohammed and is expected to hit the screens on April 7, a week before Kerala’s major festival Vishu.

