1971 Beyond Borders first look: Mohanlal leads the battle from the front, see pic

To mark 68th Republic Day celebrations, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming patriotic film 1971 Beyond Borders. The action-packed poster shows Mohanlal engaging the enemy forces on the frontline. “The Battle of emotions begins here, sharing with you all first look poster of 1971 Beyond Borders,” Mohanlal posted on his Twitter page while releasing the poster.

The shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace. The majority of portions were shot in Rajasthan desert and on the huge sets resembling army camps and bunkers created by Saloo K George. The shooting also took place in Ottapaalam and Pattambi. And the film crew will travel to Georgia to shoot some portions of the film.

The forthcoming war movie is part of the Major Mahadevan series of Mohanlal. Major Mahadevan is arguably the most influential and powerful role played by the Malayalam superstar. He has essayed the role of the popular army officer in 2009 film Kirthi Chakra and 2008 film Kurukshetra.

1971 – Beyond Borders, a prequel to Kurukshetra, is based on the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Mohanlal plays a double role, one as iconic Major Mahadevan and as his dad Colonel Sahadevan.

Asha Sarath plays the female lead in the film. Meanwhile, Telugu actor Allu Sirish will also be making his debut in Malayalam with this film. Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh is also playing an important role in the film. The film’s star cast also includes Sudheer Karamana, Renji Panicker, Kannan Pattambi, Manikuttan, Krishna Kumar among others.

The film is bankrolled by Haneef Mohammed under the banner of Red Rose Creations.

— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2017

Mohanlal is currently on a roll in the film industry with back-to-back hits. His latest film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has also opened to a good response at the box office from the critics and fans. And he is now all set to deliver his fifth blockbuster in a row with 1971 – Beyond Borders.

