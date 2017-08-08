Malayalam actress abduction case: Actor Dileep’s judicial custody extended till August 22

The Angamali magisterial court in Kerala has extended Malayalam actor Dileep’s judicial custody till August 22. The actor, who was arrested on July 10 evening on charges of plotting the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, has been booked under several IPC Sections, including 376-D (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping), 212 (wrongful confinement), 120-b (criminal conspiracy). Police have said there are 19 strong evidences against Dileep.

The actor is accused of hiring Pulsar Suni, a key accused, and his gang to attack and click pictures of the actress’s alleged ordeal. Dileep’s manager Appunny is also under arrest in the case.

The actress was allegedly sexually assaulted on February 17 last year on her way to Kochi from a shoot. The assault allegedly went on for two hours in a car. The actress had later filed a police complaint that led to several arrests including that of Dileep. Last Wednesday, police had called Dileep’s former actress wife Manju Warrier and brother-in-law as part of the investigation in the case. His brother-in-law used to manage all the business interest of the actor.

Dileep has featured in more than 130 movies and has also acted with the actress in many movies. More arrests are likely in the coming days in connection with the case.