Maharashtra: Congress protests, seeks Housing Minister Prakash Mehta’s dismissal

After demanding the resignation of Housing Minister Prakash Mehta during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature, the Congress upped the ante Saturday and undertook a march to the minister’s residence to seek his dismissal. The march was led by Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, who along with party workers shouted slogans against Mehta outside his residence in suburban Ghatkopar.

“Mehta is an agent of builders. He needs to resign and leave his post. As housing minister, his responsibility is to provide homes to the poor under the SRA scheme. He has, however, fooled the people and has been involved in scam after scam,” said Nirupam.

The Congress members were subsequently detained by the police. Mehta faces allegations of sanctioning a controversial slum redevelopment project on the MP Mills compound in Tardeo without the chief minister’s consent and in violation of Development Control norms, providing a Rs 500-crore benefit to a private developer in the process. Fadnavis had later scrapped the project.

