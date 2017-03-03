Logan movie review: Wolverine Hugh Jackman’s sendoff is unlike any other X-Men movie

Logan movie review: Hugh Jackman aka Logan’s fights are a way to expend his anger, he is less a superhero and more a man caught in a soul-destroying vicious circle. Logan movie review: Hugh Jackman aka Logan’s fights are a way to expend his anger, he is less a superhero and more a man caught in a soul-destroying vicious circle.

Logan movie cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen

Logan movie director: James Mangold

Logan is the final goodbye to two superheroes — Wolverine Hugh Jackman and the original Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). As a fan of the genre, it is a reason enough to feel low and depressed. However, it is impossible to feel so when the film is as engrossing as Logan. X-Men franchise has given us films which have been all over the place — some have been so good that they knocked our socks off, others so off the radar that you wanted your money back. For every X-Men: First Class, you have The Last Stand. But Logan is unlike any other X-Men movie. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) has been with the franchise for almost two decades and he is not known to hold back his claws when in a fight. But never, repeat never, has he used them with so much vicious energy and ferocious anger. And there is a reason for his anger.

Logan begins bleakly enough. Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) has lost his mental faculties and is a senile old man now. He and Logan have fallen on bad days too. They live in a tiny house and Logan works as a cab driver to pay for Charles’ medicines. They are in hiding and their cover is blown one day. They are attacked by a gang of mercenaries led by Donald (Boyd Holbrook) who is looking for a girl named Laura (Dafne Keen). Laura, of course, is a mutant who must be saved at all costs. Logan, Charles and Laura then go on a road trip as they are shadowed by bad guys, one of whom is a villain from Logan’s own past.

Logan himself is in a dark place and nothing says so more than his vicious anger once his retractable claws come out. His fights are a way to expend his anger, he is less a superhero and more a man caught in a soul-destroying vicious circle. If Jackman had to leave the franchise, he is doing so like a superhero. For he treats his power as a curse and the film ticks all the boxes without falling victim to its tropes.

