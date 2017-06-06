Latest News

Lady to the Rescue

Lipstick Under My Burkha has a release date finally.

Ekta Kapoor will be presenting and distributing Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, which finally has a release date in India.

The film, slated to hit the theatres on July 28, stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah among others. The film was denied certification by the CBFC owing to its “lady-oriented” content.

The Board was later directed by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal to grant the film an ‘A’ certificate.

