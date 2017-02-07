Latest News

Kung Fu Yoga box office collection: Sonu Sood, Jackie Chan film breaks records in China, crosses Rs 943 crore

Kung Fu Yoga, which released in India on February 3, is doing extremely well in China. It has crossed 140 million dollars earnings in the country.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 7, 2017 5:05 pm
Kung Fu Yoga has topped the Chinese box office in the week ending on February 5, earning Rs 943 crore, according to Xinhua news agency.

Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood-starrer Kung Fu Yoga, part of a three-film pact signed between India and China, is ruling the Chinese box office. According to China Film News, the movie topped the Chinese box office in the week ending on February 5, earning 963 million yuan (Rs 943 crore), reports Xinhua news agency.

Domestic fantasy movie Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back landed in the second place for the week, taking 822 million yuan. It has grossed 1.4 billion yuan since its release on January 28.

Duckweed, a domestic adventure film directed by writer Han Han, was placed third in the week with sales revenue of 503 million yuan.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, actor Sonu Sood had shared his experience of working with Jackie Chan. “Everyday was a learning experience with him, the way he used to treat us, the way he used to feed us. I think that made us feel very special. There are very special memories attached to him,” Sonu said.

Jackie was in India to promote his first Bollywood collaboration sometime back. He had said that he was tired of doing just action and would like to romance on-screen. “I want to do it (Hindi film). Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it (Bollywood film) but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It’s one of my dream I want to do it (Bollywood film),” Jackie told reporters at a promotional event in Mumbai.

Kung Fu Yoga released in India on February 3. The film also stars Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

(With inputs from IANS)

