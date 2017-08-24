Kumkum Bhagya 23 August 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh sneaks into Abhi’s house

Kumkum Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya

The episode starts with a performance by some famous dancer on “mehboob mere”.

Abhi is looking for Pragya while Munni is coming downstairs and Abhi can’t move his eyes from her. Dadi and Dasi talk about how pretty Pragya is looking and Abhi won’t be able move his gaze from her. Abhi goes to stare and while Munni tries to avoid him she stumbles into Abhi’s arms.

Meanwhile the dancer’s performance gets over and she asks her junior dancers to get ready for the next performance and Mitali shows them the room where their arrangements have been made. They all go to that room where Sangram Singh is already waiting with his goons and they all change into dancers dresses. Tannu asks Sangram Singh who he is and he hits her head and makes her unconscious. He hides her in the study.

Sarla comes there and Pragya introduces Disha to her and Sarla gets really happy to meet her, she asks Munni why is she wearing this colour and says she has no sense. Sarla says she has the chunri of the accurate Color that Bulbul wore and goes to get it from home as she says she’ll be back by the time wedding starts.

There the performance starts and the lead dancer gets uncomfortable as the junior dancers aren’t doing any right steps with their swords.

Munni stares at Abhi and Abhi catches her eye. Munni wonders why is he staring at her and then thinks that’s because he is looking too handsome today and then reminds herself that she is here for some purpose. Abhi gets a call from Rishabh and he goes to the study to see some file. While Tannu is lying there but Abhi hasn’t noticed her yet.

Disha asks Purab if he is happy and he says he is happy not because of the wedding but because her. He says what’s bigger than marrying a friend and having her for lifetime. Aaliya overhears this while she is at the bar and throws a glass on the floor and Purab and Disha get scared of it.

