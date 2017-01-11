Khaidi No 150 movie review: Chiranjeevi set to entertain once again

Khaidi No 150 movie review: Chiranjeevi plays a double role in the film. Khaidi No 150 movie review: Chiranjeevi plays a double role in the film.

Khaidi No 150 movie cast: Chiranjeevi, Kajal Agarwal, Brahmanandam

Khaidi No 150 movie director: V Vinayak

After a gap of 10 years, Chiranjeevi is back on the silver screen with Khaidi No 150. The film is a remake of 2014 Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss with Ilayatalpathi Vijay in the lead role.

Chiranjeevi plays a double role in the film. While one character is a convict who is on the run after breaking out of a jail, the other is post-graduate in hydrology who leads the fight of his native village to protect it from a heartless multinational corporate company. The main antagonist aims to exploit the groundwater resource of the village even as its farmers are reeling under a chronic water crisis.

Khaidi No 150 is the story of a seasoned convict who has a change of heart and saves a village from being trampled under the weight of corporate politics. The issue of farmers’ suicide is at the heart of the film and it is narrated in a commercial manner, which provides the fans with the much-needed entertainment and highlights the plight of the farmers in India.

Fans of Chiranjeevi can expect another thrilling dance performance from the Mega star, who has returned to the big screen after a gap of 10 years. What’s more, fans get to see Chiru dancing with son Ram Charan Teja in Ammadu Lets do Kummadu.

The music of Devi Sri Prasad is another plus and the film’s songs are already a hit. The biggest attraction of the film, however, is its action. To add to the excitement of the fans, Allu Arjun has also made a cameo appearance in the film. Kajal Agarwal is the lead opposite Chiru. For comic relief, the film has Brahmanandam and Ali.

Director V Vinayak, who has a proven track record of successfully handling remakes, is tipped to deliver another major box office hit with Khaidi No 150.

