Kaththi Sandai movie review: Skip this movie for your own good

Kaththi Sandai movie review Kaththi Sandai movie review

Kaththi Sandai movie cast: Vishal, Tamannaah, Vadivelu

Kaththi Sandai director: Suraj

When you are going to watch a Vishal movie, which is directed by Suraj, you know what you are signing up for. You know it is going to me a mindless commercial film, with no sign of logic anywhere in the premise. But, Kaththi Sandai unlocks the next level in Tamil cinema in mindless entertainer category. This is the film I call a professional hazard as a movie reviewer.

“If two dark skinned people fight, it will only encourage light-skinned guys to hit dark looking people,” says Soori’s character in the film, when he tries to develop a brotherhood with Vishal’s character based on the colour of their skin. Throughout the film, Soori deliverers many such one-liners in reference to hero’s skin colour and his own, making this film more suffocating than it already is.

If Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo was criticised by reviewers for being an “ode” to stalkers, Kaththi Sandai ups the ante in gloriously portraying stalking onscreen. In order to learn if Tamannaah is still single and a “fresh piece”, whatever that means, Vishal asks a rowdy to threaten her into loving him. In turn, that rowdy says in case if she doesn’t listen, he will end her and this is all to generate a few laughs? How can a director portray stalking so lightly and show it as the normal way to approach a girl? The film is full of such chauvinistic ideas.

Kaththi Sandai is the story of a farmer who becomes a Robinhood for the welfare of the village. He targets the people who denied his village of its basic needs and robs them of their corrupt wealth. And he develops his village with that money.

Suraj and Vishal tried to sell this film as iconic comedian Vadivelu’s comeback film, who has been missing from screen for a long time. I hate to break it to you, even that doesn’t work in this film. He comes in the second half of the film and is endlessly beaten up by the hero whenever the later is feeling bored. His scenes hardly create any excitement that we were hoping to get from this film.

Tamannaah, who had given a noteworthy performance in the sleek horror-comedy, Devi(L) this year, has been reduced to eye-candy. Soori’s jokes fall flat. Even the leading man, Vishal, looks lost as if he subconsciously knows that this film is nothing but a wrong career decision. And if I forgot to discuss any other characters in the film that is because they are so forgetful.

The film doesn’t have an interesting song or groovy dance moves. Action sequences are dull. No surprises. No shocking revelations. Even a tragedy scene in the film fails to evoke any emotion in the audience.



Be warned: Smoking tobacco causes cancer, watching this movie may have a similar effect on your mental health.

