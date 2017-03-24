Katamarayudu movie review: It is Pawan Kalyan show all the way

Katamarayudu movie review: Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Katamarayudu has made some changes to the original while keeping its spirit intact. Katamarayudu movie review: Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Katamarayudu has made some changes to the original while keeping its spirit intact.

Katamarayudu movie cast: Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Siva Balaji, Kamal Kamaraju

Katamarayudu movie director: Kishore Kumar

Pawan Kalyan is the power star and you better not forget it. He brings his mass appeal to every project and Katamarayudu is no exception. Pawan managed to make money off even a half-hearted attempt like Sardar Gabbar Singh. With Katamarayudu, he has the script of Ajith’s Veeram working for him. Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Katamarayudu has made some changes to the original while keeping its spirit intact.

In Katamarayudu, Pawan Kalyan plays a man who loves his family but has one flaw — he loses his temper at the drop of a hat. In love with a Shruti Haasan, he has one condition put in front of him — he needs to rein in his anger. But this is not as simple as it sounds when the girl’s family finds itself in the midst of trouble with Pawan their only hope.

The film’s first half is a light and well-paced. Humour finds a play as do the foot-tapping numbers. Pawan is shown as an influential man in his village who looks out for his own. While it is quite funny, a lot of action has been thrown in keeping Pawan’s fanbase in mind. Pawan and Shruti’s chemistry manages to keep us entranced. Dolly aka Kishore Kumar, who already has a hit film with Pawan in Gopala Gopala, again manages to keep the viewers glued to their seats.

The film’s teaser got 11 million views and even managed to surpass the numbers of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 trailer. The film is expected to be a hit at the box office adding another feather to the already burgeoning cap of Telugu film industry.

