Darshan Thoogudeepa ends his friendship with Sudeep: Here is the actual reason

It seems gone are the days when the bond shared between Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Thoogudeepa was considered the gold standard of friendship in the Kannada film industry. Speculations were rife that there was a rift between the two actors as they were not seen accompanying each other to public and film events like before.

Darshan took to Twitter to put all the rumours to rest and announced that he is not friends with Sundeep anymore. “Me & Sudeep aren’t Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That’s the end of it,” read a tweet on Darshan’s account.

Initially, it was thought it must have been a work of a hacker as nobody could come to terms with an open feud between Darshan and Sudeep. However, the actor put out another tweet saying that his Twitter handle was not hacked and those were, indeed his own words.

So what really happened? An earlier interview by Sudeep with a Kannada channel seems to be the main reason for their breakup. According to Darshan, Sudeep wrongly took credit for being instrumental in the former getting his first film as a lead actor.

Darshan has also shared the video clip of the interview in question on his Twitter page. Sudeep recalled that he saw Darshan for the first time during a shoot at Chamundeshwari studio, standing with a clapperboard among the other crew members. And he noted that Darshan has come a long way in his film career while appreciating his hard work and huge fan following.

In the interview, he also said that Majestic, Darshan’s debut film as a lead actor, was first offered to him. “When I was offered Majestic, I was not able to accept the film due to the circumstance at the time. So I suggested the filmmakers cast Darshan as the lead, which they did. And he made a mark in the industry with that film,” he said.

Me & Sudeep aren’t Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That’s the end of it. — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 5, 2017

ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಈ ವೀಡಿಯೋ ನೋಡಿದಾಗ ನನ್ನ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನೋವಾದಂತೂ ನಿಜ. ಈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇಕೆ!? ಸುದೀಪ್ ರವರು ಕ್ಲಾರಿಟಿ ನೀಡಲಿ — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 5, 2017

ಕೆಲ ಚಾನೆಲ್ಸ್ ಹೇಳುವಂತೆ ಯಾರೇನು ಹ್ಯಾಕ್ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಖಾತೆ, ನನ್ನ ಮಾತುಗಳೇ. ನನ್ನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಆಲೋಚಿಸಿಯೇ ನಾನು ಹೇಳಲು ಬಯಸುವ ವೇದಿಕೆ — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 6, 2017

However, Sudeep’s this statement has clearly rubbed Darshan the wrong way. In a series of tweets, he denied receiving Sudeep’s patronage in signing his first film. “I was offered Majestic because of filmmakers Ramamurthy, P N Satya and Ramesh. Why should Sudeep take credit for something he has not done?” he questioned.

“I saw his this interview recently and was pained by it. Sudeep should clarify as to why he made such a statement,” he demanded. Sudeep, meanwhile, is yet to react to Darshan’s statement.

