Kajol completes 25 years in Bollywood, writes a heartfelt thanks for her fans

Kajol has clocked 25 years in Bollywood and the actor expressed her gratitude to the audiences who continue to shower love on her even today. The 42-year-old actor debuted in the 1992 romantic drama Bekhudi, alongside another debutant Kamal Sadanah. Kajol took to Twitter where she shared an old picture with her parents, actor Tanuja and director-producer Shomu Mukherjee. “Throwback to 25 years back. So much love for so long. Truly humbled!” she wrote.

Tanuja also featured in the Rahul Rawail-directed movie, playing the actor’s on-screen mother. Apart from Kajol, her long-time friend and co-star, Shah Rukh Khan also completed 25 years in the film industry on June 25 this year. The popular on-screen couple has featured in films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan and Dilwale.

Kajol won accolades for her hit films like Gupt, Dushman, Fanaa, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, to name a few. She will next be seen alongside Dhanush in Soundarya Rajinikanth directorial VIP 2. The film is a sequel to the 2014 comedy-drama VIP and has Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani reprising their roles. Soundarya made her directorial debut with Kochadaiyaan which featured her father, Rajinikanth.

Throwback to 25 years back. So much love for so long. Truly humbled! 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/f4VEIxHOPN — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) July 31, 2017

Kajol is also going to launch her home production in September and hopes to come up with a film early next year. The actor, however, says she does not know what kind of projects she will be supporting. She says that she was planning to foray into production for sometime but it got delayed.

(with PTI inputs)

