Kaatru Veliyidai movie review: Ravi Varman is the master of this Mani Ratnam tale

Kaatru Veliyidai movie review: Screenplay in this Mani Ratnam movie is surreal. Kaatru Veliyidai movie review: Screenplay in this Mani Ratnam movie is surreal.

Kaatru Veliyidai movie cast: Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi

Kaatru Veliyidai movie director: Mani Ratnam

Kaatru Veliyidai movie rating: 2.5

Kaatru Veliyidai is about that stark memory that so many of us revisit. It is about running towards making that memory a part of your reality today. It is about taking determined steps in that direction even as the memory starts to get hazy. Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi-starrer is yet another Mani Ratnam experience. Only, this one lacks conviction.

Screenplay



There are so many layers in this film, some that might not have a connect with you. But the ones that hit a chord do so perfectly. Each scene in itself is a stroke of masterpiece, each expression a beautiful colour on a canvas. Only, the picture that forms in the end doesn’t take your breath away for it lacks conviction.

Direction



The tale of Leela Abraham, a doctor who works in Srinagar, and officer Varun is poetic. It starts with Bharatiyar’s poem and ends on an expected note. You could marvel at every frame, you could applaud Mani Ratnam’s portrayal of a woman who fights falling in love with an arrogant and self-obsessed man. It happens often. But, he nails the struggle that Leela feels beautifully. Karthi’s role of a fighter pilot, a man who is a study in contradictions, is one of the best characters created by the director so far. But, the film takes a turn for the worse when the characters do not create an impact. Mani Ratnam is known to make films with characters that leave the cinema hall with you. Neither Leela nor VC manage that.

Also read | EXCLUSIVE Karthi on Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam’s set is the place where I grew up

Cast



While Karthi has done an excellent job of playing the role of an arrogant and chauvinistic man, Aditi Rao Hydari as Leela is the shining star. The chemistry between the two is splendid. Their action and reaction, timing, and the way they complement each other is on point. RJ Balaji as Dr Illayas and Rukmini as Dr Nidhi are great. Unexpectedly, RJ Balaji’s humour in this film is better than the plot.

Cinematography



The star of this film is its cinematography by Ravi Varman. There are certain shots in the film that would leave you with goosebumps for they are just perfect. Certain scenes were so creatively shot and certain scenes capture the emotions of the character in such a way that has never been seen before. Close up shots, reflections and mirror images were used beautifully.

Every scene has an extra oomph because of the way it was framed, and Mani Ratnam’s films are known for great picturisation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd