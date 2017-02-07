Kaabil Pakistan box office collection: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 2 crore in first weekend

Kaabil Pakistan box office collection: The Hrithik Roshan starrer opened in Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad. Kaabil Pakistan box office collection: The Hrithik Roshan starrer opened in Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad.

Kaabil’s producer Rakesh Roshan had expressed disappointment with the makers of Raees who did not budge and preferred to go ahead with the year’s first major box office clash on January 25, but the latest turn of events might have brought him some respite. While both the films continued to eat up each other’s profits at the ticket windows in India, Kaabil got an edge. Its smooth release in Pakistan and the subsequent collection of Rs 2 crore and counting, is only adding to its growth at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil became the first Hindi film to open in Pakistan after its Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave an official consent to screen Indian films and ordered the lifting of ban on Bollywood films there. Kaabil successfully made its foray on Pakistani screens on Thursday, February 2. As per industry reports, the film managed to collect Rs 2 crore till Sunday, and the figures are only increasing.

Also read | Kaabil box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan film goes steady despite slight dip

Rakesh Roshan was earlier quite miffed that the exhibitors had rescinded on their promise of allotting both Kabil and Raees 50:50 screens. While SRK’s film was given 60 percent screens, Kaabil was left with only 40 percent. The producer, however, last week revealed that Kaabil will now be played on 200 more screens across India. Along with this, he also made the happy announcement on Twitter that it will also get an opening in Pakistan. He wrote, “In view of the great response KAABIL is receiving across, exhibitors are adding up 200 PLUS new cinemas in the 2nd week.#Kaabil @iHrithik.”

In an interview, he had also said, “The love we are receiving for Kaabil is same as when I made Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hain.”

Kaabil was released in several Pakistani cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Hyderabad. As per reports, it collected Rs 75 lakh on its first day and is still doing well despite its team undertaking any promotions in Pakistan.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees banned in Pakistan for showing Muslims in ‘negative light’

On the other hand, Raees, which was supposed to release a week later, was banned ostensibly for it “showed Muslims in a negative light.” Raees marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd