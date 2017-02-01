Kaabil box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan’s film keeps pace at ticket windows

Kaabil box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan’s film garnered great reviews from audiences and critics. Kaabil box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan’s film garnered great reviews from audiences and critics.

Sanjay Gupta directorial, Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam is doing well at the box office. The film, which minted Rs 79.60 crore in seven days, despite the strong competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, has managed to attract the audience and entertain them with its storyline. Hrithik’s film has been lauded by his industry’s friends and the actor even wrote a heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan before the release of the two films.

Earlier, Kaabil collected Rs 13.11 crore, Rs 15.61 crore and Rs 15.05 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Kaabil is also doing decent business in overseas market.

Watch | Hrithik Roshan angry over getting less number of screens in comparison to Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

While Hrithik has managed to gain limelight due to his performance, even the two antagonist of the film, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, are getting appreciation for their portrayal. Yami Gautam, who plays the love interest of Hrithik’s character, has lent good support to the film as well.

Also read | Kaabil box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan film looks good on weekdays

Even since the release of the two films was announced, Rakesh Roshan has expressed concern over a big clash. Kaabil released on 2200 screens while Raees got 2700, much to the chagrin of Roshans who expected an equal distribution of screens for both the films.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan donates his eyes, joins Aishwarya Rai, Rajinikanth and Sonakshi Sinha

However, according to reports on Forbes, Kaabil is already in profits. The film, which was made at the budget of Rs 50 crore has already recouped Rs 42 crore from Indian distributors, Rs 45 crore from its satellite rights, Rs 10 crore from music rights and Rs 15 crore from the overseas rights.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd