Kaabil box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan film looks good on weekdays

Kaabil box office collection day 7: One of the highlights of the film is stunning performances by its cast including Hrithik Roshan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and others. Kaabil box office collection day 7: One of the highlights of the film is stunning performances by its cast including Hrithik Roshan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and others.

Sanjay Gupta’s revenge drama Kaabil has collected Rs 73.50 crore in six days. Despite getting only 40% screen share, Kaabil is relatively doing well. One of the highlights of the film is stunning performances by its cast including Hrithik Roshan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and others. Yami Gautam lent good support too. Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Gupta are working for the first time in Kaabil. The film did decently well on Monday with a collection of Rs 6.04 crore.

Earlier, Kaabil collected Rs Rs 13.11 crore, Rs 15.61 crore and Rs 15.05 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Kaabil is also doing a good business in overseas market. The film has collected Rs 6.19 lakhs from 24 screens in Australia and Rs 5.48 lkhs from 14 screens in New Zealand, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Kaabil has been leaked online. Rakesh Roshan is shocked and said piracy is damaging the movie-making business in a report published in Bollywood Hungama. “Unethical practises that are killing the movie business can stop only when those perpetrating these illegal activities understand the gravity of their misdeeds and realize how damaging piracy is to our movie-making business. Unless they realize what they are doing, piracy is unstoppable,” Rakesh was quoted saying in the interview.

Also Read: Nia Sharma’s new music video establishes her as the hottest TV star. Watch video

Pahlaj Nihalani also expressed his concern on the matter saying, “Direct import from Pakistan into India is prohibited. Since movies are exported and imported between India and Pakistan through Dubai, a lot of the piracy is done in Dubai. Earlier the CBFC was blamed for piracy. But it’s been proven beyond doubt that the censor board has nothing to do with piracy. The menace needs to be checked at the post-production stage of films and when films travel to Dubai.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd