Kaabil box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan film falls behind Raees

Kaabil box office collection day 6: The film opened in theatres with 40% screen shares. Kaabil box office collection day 6: The film opened in theatres with 40% screen shares.

Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam has collected Rs 67.46 crore till now since its release on January 25. Kaabil went on to collect Rs 13.11 crore, Rs 15.61 crore and Rs 15.05 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Raees has taken a lead over Kaabil in terms of overall collection till now. Raees has so far collected Rs 93.24 crore.

Kaabil opened in theatres with 40% screen shares. However, the film is holding its own despite facing the brunt of a box office clash. Now that five-day weekend is over, both Raees and Kaabil will have to face weekday test. Weekdays are crucial for any film’s overall collection.

Makers including Rakesh Roshan have expressed their concern over a clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees in the past. Rakesh also met Shah Rukh Khan a couple of times, but things didn’t work out eventually. While Kaabil got 2200 screens, Raees got 2700 much to the chagrin of Roshans who expected equal distribution of screens for both the films. “They (Exhibitors) are very powerful people and they are not using the power in the right direction. They are using their power in the wrong direction. The 50-50 rule exists all over the world. Why can’t we too follow the same? They are succumbing to pressure tactics over a film (Baahubali) which will release in March. All distributors and exhibitors should come together and say we will not succumb to these pressure tactics,” said Rakesh in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Kaabil has earned $830,000 in the US and $126,000, falling behind Raees in international business too.

