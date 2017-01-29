Kaabil box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan film gives tough competition to Raees

Kaabil box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam film has collected Rs 52.41 crore in four days. Kaabil box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam film has collected Rs 52.41 crore in four days.

Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam has collected Rs 52.41 crore in four days. The film garnered Rs 13. 54 crore on January 28, according to a press release released by the makers. Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan might seem a clear box office winner, however, at a closer look, the difference between day wise box office collections of both films is narrowing down since their release. Raees collected Rs 13.11 crore and Rs 15.61 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. On the other hand, Kaabil collected Rs 9.77 crore and 13. 54 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. On Saturday, the difference between their box office collection stood at around Rs 2 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, ” #Raees is EXCELLENT… Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz.” He also shared, ” #Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz… Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun.”

Both Raees and Kaabil released on January 25. While Raees was opened on 2700 screens, Kaabil got around 2200 screens. Kaabil opened to 40% theatre share in multiplexes as well as a smaller share of single screens compared to Raees.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan spoke about Raees-Kaabil clash at the box office. “There was a lot of uncertainty this time because of the clash. If it was a solo film, we would have been on the predictable note but because of the clash, there was uncertainty. But now the uncertainty is turning into certainty with all the feedback and love that we are getting. It comes to down to the same thing – if the film and content are good it works, you get rewards no matter what,” said the actor in an interview with indianexpress.com.

