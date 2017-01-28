Kaabil box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan film climbs the profit ladder

Kaabil box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s film will probably do better over the weekend Kaabil box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s film will probably do better over the weekend

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is not exactly falling off the radar. On the contrary, the film is slowly climbing the box office ladder. After 3 days of release Kaabil has collected Rs 38.87 crore and the weekends will probably give Hrithik more chances to prove his mettle.

“#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz… Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun,” Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday.

Kaabil is Hrithik Roshan’s first release this year. The film might not be passing with flying colours but neither is it a complete flop show.

The face of the Indian Greek god and his leading lady Yami Gautam have managed to gather enough audience to give competition to Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Nevertheless, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor is obviously getting the bigger share of the pie. Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan’s Dangal which is still holding its grip even after a month of release, is also giving competition to Kaabil.

Hrithik has been facing tough times professionally as his last film Mohenjo Daro, which clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Rustom in 2016, failed to do well.

