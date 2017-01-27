Kaabil box office collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan film maintains steady pace

Despite stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam’s Kaabil is managing a steady pace at the box office Despite stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam’s Kaabil is managing a steady pace at the box office

Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam’s Kaabil is managing a steady pace at the box office despite stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. The Sanjay Gupta-directed vengeance drama opened its innings on Wednesday with Rs 10.43 crore but saw a massive rise in occupancy on Thursday, which was a holiday on account of Republic Day. With the film earning Rs 18.67 crore on day two, the film has Rs 29.10 crore in its kitty till now.

While Friday’s business of Kaabil is not expected to be as high as Thursday on account of it being a working day, theatres reported good occupancy in the morning shows. The film will again increase its earnings during the upcoming weekend.

When Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Rohan and Rahul decided to release their film on the same day, it was expected that the elder brother (Shah Rukh Khan) would get the bigger share of the pie and the same has come true. Raees has earned over Rs 46 crore on the domestic box office and is still going strong. Raees, meanwhile, is not the only competition Hrithik Roshan is facing right now. Even after a month of its release Aamir Khan’s Dangal seems to rise with its continued success.

“#Kaabil Wed ₹ 10.43 cr… Biz should escalate today [Thu; Republic Day],” Bollywood analyst, Taran Adarsh had tweeted on January 26. While Hrithik’s film is showing on around 2200 screens, Raees received 2700. Rakesh Roshan told indianexpress.com that he would stop making films if such things continued.

Hrithik Roshan, who is known for releasing only one film every year has been facing tough competition for quite some time. In 2016, his film Mohenjo Daro had clashed with the superstar Akshay Kumar’s Rustom.

