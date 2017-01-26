Kaabil box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan’s shows improvement at BO

Kaabil box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil is all set to increase its earnings on day two. Kaabil box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil is all set to increase its earnings on day two.

After earning Rs 10.43 crore on the day of its release, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil is all set to increase its earnings on day two of its release that also happens to be a public holiday on account of Republic Day. The revenge drama released on Wednesday when it went head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Despite lagging behind SRK’s film in terms of numbers (Raees earned over Rs 20 crore on day one), Kaabil did a better business than Hrithik’s last release, Mohenjo Daro.

Hrithik’s Kaabil is expected to earn about Rs 15 crore on day 2 and with a good long weekend ahead, the film is expected to take a flight towards doing extremely competitive business. Despite the fact that the film has lesser numbers of screen and occupancy, Kaabil is expected to give good competition to Raees.

While the celebrities have all good things to say about Kaabil, the audience are also appreciating Hrithik’s prowess as an actor. In fact, a lot have really expressed that without the powerful antagonist of the film, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, Hrithik’s character might not have been able to leave such an impact.

Hrithik in an interview with indianexpress.com expressed his joy over getting such a great response across the nation, “My upbringing is such that we make small films with a big heart. And with the love that I have received, and the film has received, I want to thank each and everyone of you. And for the love I promise, for my next film, I’ll visit every small town in the country to thank you all.”

Kaabil is among Hrithik’s top five openers. Here’s a list…

Bang Bang – Rs. 27.54 crore

Agneepath – Rs. 23 crore

Krrish 3 – Rs. 19 crore

Kaabil – Rs. 10.43 crore

Kites – Rs. 10 crore

