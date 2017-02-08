Kaabil box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan’s film trails Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Kaabil box office collection: Hrithik Roshan’s film gets slow but still manages to mint money. Kaabil box office collection: Hrithik Roshan’s film gets slow but still manages to mint money.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil has proved itself in terms of story, acting and love of the audience. Despite facing a strong competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore as far as the Indian business is concerned and is still making money. In fact, its smooth release in Pakistan and the impressive collection in the country is only adding to its growth at the box office.

Kaabil was released in several Pakistani cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Hyderabad. As per reports, it collected Rs 75 lakh on its first day and is still doing well in the country.

Reportedly, Kaabil has earned over Rs 200 crore gross worldwide while it has minted Rs 124.16 crore in the Indian market. However, its competition, Raees is close to Rs 150-crore mark in India and has grossed almost Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Watch | Urvashi Rautela on Kaabil



Now, with release of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 at the box office this weekend, it would be interesting to see how it will effect Kaabil’s business. Earlier, both the actors, Akshay and Hrithik, have exchanged kind words about their films on Twitter.

Also read | Kaabil box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 124.16 crore, stays steady

Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy. The film, which has been directed by Sanjay Gupta, is an emotional drama about a visually impaired man who avenges the death of his wife.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd