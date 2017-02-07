Kaabil box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan film goes steady despite slight dip

Kaabil box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam film continues to earn well. Kaabil box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam film continues to earn well.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil is the latest example of word-of-mouth publicity. The film which opened on an average note, and struggled in its initial days owing to a major clash with Shah Rukh Khan film Raees and lesser number of screens, began picking up mid-week. Kaabil has collected Rs 2.97 crore on February 6, and a total of Rs 121.11 crore in India. It even ended its second weekend on a good note by earning Rs 118.14 crore within 12 days of its release.

Both Kaabil and Raees released on January 25 after days of disagreements over the clash. Raees opened with better figures than Kaabil, with the difference between both films being around Rs 35-40 crore during the first weekend. But Kaabil hss managed to narrow down the difference. Raees has crossed Rs 150 crore mark.

Kaabil also acquired an edge over Raees when the ban on its release in Pakistan was lifted and it opened in the neighbouring country on February 1. Raees, which was to release a week later, was banned in Pakistan for allegedly “showing Muslims in negative light.” This, after the team of Raees was gearing up for its big opening in Pakistan.

Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy. The film, which has been directed by Sanjay Gupta, is an emotional drama about a visually impaired man who avenges the death of his wife.

