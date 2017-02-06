Kaabil box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan film continues to impress

Kaabil box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan film stars third week on a good note. Kaabil box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan film stars third week on a good note.

Kaabil has been Hrithik Roshan’s first film this year and it seems to be doing well considering all the challenges it has to deal with at the box office till now. Kaabil ended its second Sunday on a good note by garnering as much as Rs 118.14 crore within 12 days of its release. On the thirteenth day, the the film is expected to earn well as various stars like Amitabh Bachchan and director Abhishek Kapoor have already praised Hrithik Roshan and the other cast members including Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy for their performance in the film.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, it would be completely wrong the say that Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is lagging behind in any manner. Despite the film getting lesser number of screens compared to Raees, the Sanjay Gupta’s directorial has been doing well in terms of box office numbers. The film collected around Rs 11.88 crore on Sunday and had an earning of Rs 10.43 crore on its release day on January 25.

It’s not just Shah Rukh Khan’s film, even Aamir Khan’s Dangal which released in December last year, that continues to be one of the major competitions Kaabil has to deal with.

This is the first time, Hrithik Roshan has worked with Yami Gautam and both have played visually challenged characters with utmost perfection. We saw Hrithik as the superhero in Krrish, as Mughal emperor in Jodhaa Akbar and we also saw the actor’s action mode in Dhoom 2. Yami Gautam too had been lauded for her performances. The actress who made her debut in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, was a part of critically acclaimed Badlapur. She has already completed 5 years in the industry.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd