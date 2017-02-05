Kaabil box office collection day 12: Hrithik Roshan film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Kaabil box office collection day 12: The film collected Rs 9.22 crore on Saturday and is expected to do well on Sunday as well. Kaabil box office collection day 12: The film collected Rs 9.22 crore on Saturday and is expected to do well on Sunday as well.

Hrithik Roshan has started the new year on a good note. The actor’s first film of 2017 – Kaabil, has collected Rs 106.2 crore so far, according to a statement released by makers. Kaabil collected Rs 9.22 crore on Saturday and is expected to do well on Sunday as well. Hrithik Roshan’s last movie Mohenjo Daro tanked at the box office last year. The actor also found himself in a tangle of controversies including his public spat Kangana Ranaut. However, the actor kept his calm throughout the film promotions. Unlike his father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik was a picture of grace and patience at Kaabil’s promotions.

Hrithik and Yami worked for the first time in Kaabil. Both actors played visually challenged people in the film. Both the actors are getting applause from critics and fans alike. This is not the first time that Hrithik is playing such a character role. He was lauded for his acting in films like Koi Mil Gaya and Guzaarish too. He has shown a range of characters in the last few years with interesting roles including that of a superhero in Krrish. Hrithik recently expressed his desire to campaign for the disabled.“On my part, I will not just stop here. I plan to campaign for the disabled, not only the blind. That is going to be my part of the journey from here,” Hrithik said in an interview with IANS.

“I hope so (it breaks stereotypes). It is my cinema that has propagated the cinematic blind which is a lie. That’s not how the blind are. Not that the film is about a message, but when you believe characters like this, you know that they (audiences) are aware. The truth is important and without that, there can be no progress,” the actor added.

